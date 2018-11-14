By Emma Sebetka

WIN (What I Need) time is a federally mandated intervention time for students to catch up on schoolwork and understanding. Starting at the beginning of this school year, Union High School students have had a 30 minute window after the second class period of the day to go to study hall or get help from a teacher. Union High School Senior Mary Jenkins is grateful for this opportunity.

“The best thing about WIN time is it provides you a time to make up tests and quizzes so you don’t have to do it before or after school,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins is one of many students who has seen positive results from WIN time. Assistant principal Wayne Slack, said WIN time has helped reduce the amount of students with an “F” in any class. Last year, 80-115 students had an “F” weekly. This year, numbers have dropped to 20-35 students.

“When you have a full schedule plus some classes, you definitely need [WIN time],” Jenkins said.

About half of Union students get help from a teacher each WIN time. In previous years, that amount of students never got extra help before or after school. This means teachers have time with more students every day. Alison Leytem, 28, teaches journalism and sophomore English at Union High School. She feels WIN time gives her more opportunities to help her students.

“I like that I can work with students one-on-one,” Leytem said. “I think that’s when I do some of my best teaching. I also like that…if I have kids that are struggling…it gives me an extra chance to pay attention [to them].”

However, Leytem mentioned that not everything about WIN time is running perfectly.

“At first, there was a lot of negative backlash,” Leytem said. “The kids didn’t understand it, but the longer we’ve had it, the more understanding they get from it.”

Mary noticed that, when a teacher selects her to go to their classroom during WIN, she cannot choose to get help from a different teacher.

“I had a test to make up, but a teacher selected me for a paper that wasn’t due for a couple weeks,” Jenkins said. “Since it was a science priority day, [the teacher] had priority over what I wanted to do and I couldn’t get my test made up that day.”

Leytem’s previous teaching job in New London gave her helpful experience with a program like WIN time. She has an idea for improvement.

“An improvement would be more education [for teachers] on how to run a [WIN] sort of setting,” Leytem said. “Not everyone has experience like I do…it helps to have experience.”

She believes more time using WIN will allow it to run smoothly.

“At New London, it took years for us to get our intervention program to make sense to the students, but once it did, it was a lot more positive,” Leytem said. “I think it’s just going to take time here.”