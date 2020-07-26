On June 27, 2020, members of the USS San Diego Post #207 American Legion, gathered to draw for the Green Mountain Grill raffle. The lucky winner of the grill is Gene Brown who was able to attend the regular meeting of the Post on Tuesday, July 14, to receive the grill. Pictured from left is Post Commander Rick Calhoon, Gene Brown and Dick Hutton who sold the winning ticket. Photo courtesy of Terri Calhoon.