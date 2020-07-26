On June 27, 2020, members of the USS San Diego Post #207 American Legion, gathered to draw for the Green Mountain Grill raffle. The lucky winner of the grill is Gene Brown who was able to attend the regular meeting of the Post on Tuesday, July 14, to receive the grill. Pictured from left is Post Commander Rick Calhoon, Gene Brown and Dick Hutton who sold the winning ticket. Photo courtesy of Terri Calhoon.
Related Posts
How Much Food Can RAGBRAI Eat?
May 8, 2015
Community cantata seeks chorus members
January 22, 2018
Process, performance of Union’s Fine Arts
May 28, 2019
A Model Performer
February 24, 2016
Search the Archives
Geoffrey Takes a Hike
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop