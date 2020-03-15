La Porte City Elementary School will hold Kindergarten Roundup on Friday, April 24 from 9 – 11 AM There will be no school for this year’s kindergarten classes on April 24.

An informational packet will be sent to parents in March. This packet includes paperwork that will need filled out and handed in prior to Kindergarten Roundup.

Students entering kindergarten this fall must be five years old on or before September 15, 2020. The list of students that LPC Elementary School has on file as of the end of December is listed below. If your child will be five on or before this date and is not on our list, please contact the office at 342-3033.

Emlyn Althof, Zoey Bechthold, Remington Beck, Isabel Belfield, Roger Burns, Madeline Craft, Logan Deer, Connor DeHart, Zander DeWinter, Sadie Dolash, Eve Fehl, Ewan Ferguson, Hayden Findling, Hayden Foulk, MyKayla Garrison, Savanna Gaston, Nora Graham, Emma Gross, Greyson Hanna, Roman Harp, Hunter High, Brooks Hoover, Jack Jacobs, Ryett Jahnke, Abigail Johnson, Isaac Kaalberg, Evanora Kaiser, Ainsley Kinsinger, Braxton Linderer, Emmitt McDaniel, Emily Medina, Sydney Mehlert, Addison Newton, Gryffin Prestemon, Kenzlee Pothast, Paige Quint, Peyton Reiter, Charlie Rose, Luna Sadler, Sage Sadler, Hunter Schildgen, Emmett Schmitz, Laylaa Scott, Emyre Siech, Tatum Siech, Barrett Sullivan, Hadlee Tadych, Peyton Toenges, Emeryck Vaughn, Ember Wellman, Jayce Wright