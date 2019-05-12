Jack E. DeNeut, son of the late Clair and Sophie DeNeut was born on September 26, 1928 in Newton, Iowa. He departed this life to join his Savior Jesus on May 4, 2019, at his home in West Plains, Missouri.

Jack was united in marriage to his beautiful bride and the love of his life, Juanita Louise Carlisle, on September 1, 1950, in LaPorte City, Iowa. To this union was born two children, Michael Craig and Jackie Lynn. Jack was a journeyman plumber for most of his working life. He retired from the St. Louis plumbers Union after many years of service and later settled in West Plains, Missouri. Jack accepted Jesus as his Savior and was a Christian. He enjoyed woodworking, visiting friends at the West Plains Senior Center, and watching his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. He was an avid gardener and was well-known for giving away his produce, selling his vegetables to local businesses and maintaining his stand at the farmer’s market. He enjoyed growing various flowers and vegetables, often spending hours a day working in his greenhouses and garden. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly, and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of life and gardening with his family. This poem was written by Jack’s granddaughter-in-law about Jack and his great-grandson: “I’m Great Grandpa’s garden buddy. We don’t care if it’s dry or muddy! We dig in the ground and plant the seed; we pick all the vegetables we need! We love to watch the flowers grow! Great Grandpa’s plants are the best you know! I visit his farmer’s market stand; Great Grandpa’s produce is in high demand! The smell of a tomato, the taste of a pepper, from Great Grandpa’s garden there’s nothing better! Great Grandpa loves me, he tells me so. His seeds of love in my heart do grow. Great Grandpa and me we’re two peas in a pod. The love we share is a blessing from God!”

Jack is preceded in death by his father, mother, and two brothers, Richard and Jean.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita of West Plains, Missouri; a sister, Merle Carlisle of Kirksville, MO; a son, Michael DeNeut of Alaska; a daughter, Jackie Douglas and husband Carl of West Plains, Missouri; three grandsons, Lucas Douglas and wife Amanda of West Plains, Missouri; Brent Douglas of Springfield, Missouri; Nathan DeNeut of Ohio; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.