James Lee “Jim” Tippett, 93, of La Porte City, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton of natural causes. He was born December 13, 1926 in Scotland County, Missouri the son of Clyde and Helen Black Tippett.

Jim was a 1946 graduate of Memphis, Missouri High School and attended the University of Missouri where he was a member of the Farmhouse Fraternity, receiving his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture in 1950.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1950-1953.

He married Vonnelle “Sue” Voss on June 27, 1954, in Cedar Falls; she preceded him in death on May 4, 2007.

He worked as a farm manager for Doan Agricultural Services and owned and operated the Coast to Coast Store in La Porte City from 1969 to 1991 with his wife, Sue. During that time, he also worked for Farmstead Industries and was a manager at Schreiber Century Farm.

He was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City; La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207, Farmhouse Fraternity, La Porte City Business Association and had been a Fireman on the La Porte City Fire Department.

He is survived by a son, Ronald (Cindy) of Vinton; two daughters, Sandra R. Tippett of Garland, Texas, and Janice L. (Mike) Sells of La Porte City; four grandchildren, Bryon Sells of La Porte City, Janice Nicole Tippett of Garland, TX, Mitchell Parr of La Crosse, Wisconsin and Emily (Chris) Mefford of Vinton, and three great granddaughters, Myla, Caraline and Loralei Mefford.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife.

A private family graveside service will be held in the West View Cemetery with military rites conducted by the La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207.

Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651 or La Porte City Fire and Rescue, 204 Main St, La Porte City, IA 50651. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Jim was a lifelong carpenter, enjoyed fishing, the “round table” coffee group, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

La Porte City Funeral Service in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.