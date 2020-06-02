James Lee “Jim” Davis, 58, of Grinnell, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines, surrounded by family.

A funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grinnell will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be designated to the Jim Davis Memorial Fund.

Jim was born on May 29, 1961, in Waterloo, the son of Jim and Connie Marie Lee Davis. He was raised in La Porte City and was a 1980 graduate of La Porte City High School. Jim loved sports and was active in football, wrestling, track, and baseball, throughout his high school years. During the summer months, he rode bulls in rodeos throughout the Midwest and continued bull riding in the Iowa rodeo circuit after high school.

On June 4, 1983, he was united in marriage, with his high school sweetheart, Linda Beth Kimble, in La Porte City. A union of nearly 37 years! The couple lived in Kansas City, where he was a Veterinarian Supply and Pharmaceutical Sales rep. In 1994, Jim and Linda moved to Grinnell and he was employed with Grinnell Implement. Later, in 2015, Jim owned and operated JD’s Boot & Shoe in Ankeny.

Jim was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Jim was a cowboy; he loved his life in the country, working with horses, and living the rodeo days. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. He especially enjoyed attending all his children’s sporting events and activities and hanging out with the parents. Jim loved his family and simply adored his children and grandson. He was a devoted, caring, and compassionate husband, dad, grandpa, and brother. His family and friends were certainly privileged to be a part of Jim’s life. He was a good man!

Survivors include his wife, Linda of Grinnell; two children, Lacey (Austin) Glick of Des Moines and Travis Davis of Grinnell; his grandson, Kingston Glick of Des Moines; two brothers, Rod Davis of Kansas City and Larry Davis of La Porte City; a niece and nephew, Bailey Kessler of Seattle and Jay Davis of Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Smith Funeral Home, 1103 Broad Street, Grinnell, IA 50112 is in charge of arrangements.