Janice Carol (Miller) Wallis died on Thursday, December 7, 2017 after a short illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, December 15, 1:00 p.m. at the College Heights Christian Church Chapel in Joplin, MO.

Janice was born on August 22, 1943, to Everett E. and Leona Mae (Clark) Miller. She graduated high school in Brandon, Iowa, in 1961. Janice attended Minnesota Bible College for two years. On October 10, 1964, Janice married Owen Wallis. To this union two children were born: Todd (Sherry) of Moberly, MO, and Wendy Berliew of Webb City, MO.

Owen and Janice spent the early years of their marriage in Vinton, Iowa. They later farmed near Mount Auburn, Iowa, for 20 years. Janice also worked at Mt. Auburn Bank as a teller. Owen and Janice relocated to Joplin in 1997, and Janice started working as a receptionist at Ozark Christian College. She retired from OCC after 20 years of service in June.

Janice gave her life to Christ at an early age, and her faith was very important to her. Not only did she attend Bible college, but she encouraged her children to do the same. Janice was an active member of the LaPorte City Church of Christ in LaPorte City, Iowa and then College Heights Christian Church in Joplin. Janice was a prayer warrior, and if you had the pleasure of staying in her home, you could witness Janice reading her Bible each night.

Being a wife, mother and grandmother brought much joy to Janice. Until she became sick, she would get on the floor to play with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking with them. Janice was a letter writer, and enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends and family, especially her grandson while he was deployed overseas. Every spring, Owen and Janice returned to Iowa to hunt for mushrooms and spend time with family and former neighbors.

Janice was preceeded in death by her parents and one brother, Roger Bourne.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, her children, and six grandchildren: Tucker Cooper of Port Hueneme, CA; Tori Cooper of Joplin; Tacy Cooper and Ava Berliew of Webb City; Hayley and Nathan Wallis of Moberly, MO. She is also survived by one brother Darwin (Brenda) Miller of Dandridge, TN, brother-in-law Willard (Karen) Wallis of Joplin, and sisters-in-law Joyce (Dick) Kenney of Vinton, IA, and JoAnne Wallis of New Haven, CT, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to College Heights Christian Church and Ozark Christian College both in Joplin or Central Christian College of the Bible in Moberly, MO.