2019 Union High School graduate Jayden Jolley has signed a letter of intent to join the women’s volleyball team at Hawkeye Community College.

During her senior season, Jolley racked up 95 blocks and was named Honorable Mention, All-NICL Conference East. She was also a member of the Knights’ volleyball team that placed second in the 2016 State Volleyball Tournament.

“We are absolutely excited to add Jayden to our RedTail Volleyball family,” said RedTail head coach Scott Weston.

“She is an extremely hard worker, aggressive, and really reads well defensively. She has an impressive wingspan and takes a great portion of hitting zones away from opposing hitters.”

Jolley, the daughter of Jeremy and Nicole Jolley of Waterloo, was active in National Honor Society, Student Council, Future Business Leader of America, and a silver cord recipient for volunteering at Union High School