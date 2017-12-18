A card shower is planned to celebrate Jean Sides’ 90th birthday on December 24th.

Aubrey Jean Merchant was born December 24, 1927 on a farm near Garrison to Harry and Alpha (Cross) Merchant. She was united in marriage to Harold E. Sides on December 27, 1952. He passed away on June 29, 1995.

Jean and Harold have four children: Jackie (Mel) Garvin, Terri (Rick) Calhoon, Earl (Kathy) Sides and John (Heidi) Sides, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Please send well wishes to Jean at 606 Poplar Street, La Porte City, IA 50651.