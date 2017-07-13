Jessica Jo Miller, age 43, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in an automobile accident near Beaver Dam, WI.

She was born on December 28, 1973 in Waterloo, the daughter of George Chihak and Debra (Sampson) Chihak. Jessica graduated from Waterloo East High School with the Class of 1992 and later graduated from Upper Iowa University. She was united in marriage with Andrew P. Miller on October 22, 1994 in Waterloo.

Jessica was the administrator for Service Roofing Co., which she co-owned with her husband. Jessica was the founder of Karsyn’s Krusaders, and was involved with the Make‑a‑Wish Foundation.She was a past president of the Waterloo Jaycees and had served on Evansdale City Council. Her passions in life were her children and dirt track racing.

Survivors include her husband, Andy Miller; a son, Austin Miller; a daughter, Karsyn Miller; her mother, Debra Chihak, all of Evansdale; her father, George (Becky Hughes) Chihak of Waterloo; and a sister, Jennifer Chihak of Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral Services: 10:30 AM on Monday, July 17, 2017 at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls Visitation: 1:00 PM‑ 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 16 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Avenue in Waterloo; and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com