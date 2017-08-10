John Mathias McFarland, 77, of Vinton, formerly of La Porte City and Brandon, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017, in the Ed & Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be held from 4 7 PM Monday, August 14, 2017, at the American Legion in Vinton. Please dress casually.

John was born June 25, 1940, in Iowa City, the son of Harvey and Pearl Marshall McFarland. He graduated from La Porte City High School.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1963 until 1965. He was a truck driver for Empire Gas and also worked for the City of Brandon. He was a fireman for the Brandon Fire Department for 29 years and served as Fire Chief. He was also employed by Brandon Electric Motors. He retired in 1998.

John enjoyed spending time on the farm with his brother, Bill. He also enjoyed showing horses and playing cards.

John is survived by two sons: David (Brenda) McFarland of Waterloo and Robert (Sara) McFarland of Ely; two daughters: Angie McFarland of Brandon and Kayleen LaPointe of Creston; five brothers: Cliff (Nancy) McFarland of La Porte City; Dennis (Marie) McFarland of Brandon; Darryl (Lorraine) McFarland of La Porte City; and Jim (Deb) Jungling and Bill (Deb) Jungling, both of La Porte City; two sisters: Carla Kennedy of La Porte City and Sue Kelly of Waterloo; and four grandchildren: Abby Brown, Zachary and Kaitlyn LaPointe and Casen McFarland.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Brandon Fire Department or Unity Point Health

