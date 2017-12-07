Calling all community members who want to spread some Christmas cheer! La Porte City’s first Annual Community Christmas Caroling event will take place on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. The evening begins at 5 PM at La Porte City Specialty Care (1100 Hwy. 218 North), where carolers will spread good cheer among the facility’s residents.

Following a bite to eat at the American Lutheran Church (801 Monroe Street), the caroling continues in the La Porte City for another hour at 6:30.

If you know of a community resident who would enjoy a visit from the group, please contact Peg Mullen at pegmullen@lpctel.net or visit the Facebook page Community Christmas Caroling.

Community Christmas Caroling

Wednesday, December 13

5 PM – Carol at La Porte City Sepcialty Care

6 PM – Appetizers, soup, dessert & beverages at American Lutheran Church

6:30 PM – Carol in La Porte City