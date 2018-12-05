Join Judy Anton Sunday, December 16 from 2-4 PM in the Fellowship Hall of St. Paul United Methodist Church to help her celebrate her 80th birthday! Come share memories, snacks, and music! Feel free to send a card if you are unable to attend. Please no gifts, just your presence!
Visit The Shop