Karen L. (Hill) Borton, 77, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Friendship Village Pavilion from complications of Alzheimer’s. She was born August 6, 1942 in Vinton the daughter of James Edwin and Vera Smith Hill. She was a 1960 graduate of La Porte City High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College receiving her Degree in Education.

She married Ron Borton on June 13, 1964 in Mt. Auburn; they were later divorced.

Karen worked as teacher for La Porte City Preschool and over 20 years for Covenant Medical Center in Transcription and Medical Records, retiring in 2004.

She was Waterloo Public Library Volunteer of the Year in 2001. She enjoyed gardening, walking and exploring the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Karen is survived by three children; Nancy (Richard) Bathen of La Porte City, Boyd (Julie) Borton of La Porte City, and Isaac (Heather Adams) Borton of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Melissa Bathen and Zachary Bathen of La Porte City, Hannah, Elizabeth and Jonathan Borton of La Porte City; one brother, James (Lori) Hill of Mt. Auburn; two sisters, Mary Ellen (Walter) Petersen of Waterloo and Jeanne (Myron) Dirks of Waverly and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family, where a memorial fund will be established at a later date.

Memorial Services and Inurnment in the Mt. Auburn Cemetery are pending and will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 circumstances.

La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131.