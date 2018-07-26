Have you already taken a photo of your favorite place in Iowa? If you have not, summertime is a great time to grab your camera (or phone) and take that shot and enter it in Keep Iowa Beautiful’s (KIB) 9th Photography Contest. The photo contest offers both amateur and experienced photographers an opportunity to show Iowa’s rural and urban beauty in a fun, engaging way during their favorite season.

“This is a great way for Iowans to share what they like about Iowa,” said Gerry Schnepf, KIB Executive Director.

“First place will receive $50, second place $40 and third $30.”

Each winner will also receive a one-year subscription Our Iowa magazine.

The deadline is December 14, 2018 and entries must be submitted as high resolution JPEG electronically to bjackson@keepiowabeautiful.com. There is a $5 entry fee to participate. Contest rules and submission of payment can be found at https://www.keepiowabeautiful.com/photography-contest-entry/