Kenneth Carl Miller, 76, of Panama City Florida died Monday, October 7, 2019 in a Pensacola hospital in Florida.

Ken was born November 27, 1942 to Carl Miller and Lois Struve Miller in Benton County, Iowa. He was a 1961 graduate of La Porte City High School and graduated from the University of Iowa with a Chemical Engineer degree in 1968. On March 21, 1964 he married Cynthia Rahn.

He served a military career in the U. S. Air Force as a pilot and with the drone program before retiring in 1992, and was an active member in his church, Parker United Methodist Church in Panama City .

He is survived by his wife of Panama City, Florida; two sons, Randall Miller of Monument, Colorado and Michael Miller of Tallahassee, Florida; a daughter, Andrea Mahler of Lynn Haven, Florida; four grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Burr of Orlando, Florida and Janet Sproule of La Porte City.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services are pending in Panama City.

Memorials may be directed to the family.