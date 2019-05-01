Kevin Lee Sammons, 56, of La Porte City, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home of natural causes. He was born December 8, 1962 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina the son of Timothy E. and Patricia Rothmeier Sammons, Jr.

He was a 1981 graduate of La Porte City High School and received a degree in Aviation Mechanics from Hawkeye Community College.

Kevin had worked for numerous auto body shops in the area.

He is survived by three brothers, James (Brenda) Sammons of Muscatine, Thomas (Nancy) Sammons of La Porte City, Jeffery Sammons of Washburn; his half-sister, Karla Hoffman of Arizona and seven nieces and nephews, Michael (Rachel) Sammons, Steven Sammons, Keith Sammons, Chad Sammons, Erica (Garrett) Flickinger, Melissa (Joe) Lake and Jordan (Tonya) Gaffney.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one sister-in-law, Brenda Sammons.

Private family inurnment will be held in the West View Cemetery, La Porte City, at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.