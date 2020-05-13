Kindergarten Roundup registration packets have been mailed to parents of prospective 2020-2021 Union Community School District kindergarten students.

If you did not receive a packet and expect to enroll a student in kindergarten in August, please contact the elementary building where your child will be attending. In La Porte City that phone number is 319-342-3033, or email Principal Todd Parker at t_parker@union.k12.ia.us. In Dysart you may call 319-476-7110, or email Principal Mark Albertsen at m_albertsen@union.k12.ia.us.

The Kindergarten Registration form, Developmental History form, and a copy of your child’s birth certificate must be returned to Union Community School District, 200 Adams Street, La Porte City, IA 50651 by May 22.

Because of the State mandated school closure due to COVID-19, Kindergarten Roundup cannot be held this year.

Check the Union Community Schools website http://www.union.k12.ia.us for the dates of fall enrollment, school start date, and the fall open house.