Megan Hudson of La Porte City is the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Division II Volleyball Freshman of the Year, and one of several Hawkeye RedTail Volleyball players earning post-season conference and regional honors.

Hudson, who was also named first team All-Region XI B and first team All-Conference, averaged 4.5 kills, 3.62 digs, and .74 blocks per set during conference play. Her 153 kills in ICCAC matchups were the most in the league, while in all games she was the conference leader in kills per set at 4.63. She finished with a .210 hitting efficiency.

Teammate Maggie Driscol, also of La Porte City, earned dual first-team honors, averaging 10.18 assists and 2.79 digs per set, with zero ball handling errors all season in the ICCAC.

Haylee Keune, another former Union standout was an ICCAC honorable mention selection for the RedTails as well as Peyton Parker of La Porte City who played for Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC).

The RedTails finished with an 18-8 (7-2 conference) record, wrapping up a competitive inaugural season that saw the team ranked as high as No. 11 in the nation. They went undefeated at home, including a major upset against then No. 5-ranked DMACC on September 5.

“We created an environment in our gym with our level of play that was tough on opponents,” said head coach Scott Weston. “Anytime you can go undefeated in your own house with the quality of competition we played – that is a huge positive. I can’t even put into words how proud I am of this group.”