The Union Knights crowned three conference champs (Jack Thompson-138, Adam Ahrendsen-152 and Lane Albertsen-220) and three runners-up to place second as a team to Denver at the NICL Conference Wrestling Meet Saturday.

Complete Individual Results for Union:

106

Lincoln Mehlert (27-10) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Mehlert (Union-La Porte) 27-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Mehlert (Union-La Porte) 27-10 won by fall over Jayden Bowles (AP-GC) 12-17 (Fall 3:15)

Semifinal – Lincoln Mehlert (Union-La Porte) 27-10 won by fall over Ali Gerbracht (AGWSR) 33-13 (Fall 3:57)

1st Place Match – Dominik Ridout (East Marshall/GMG) 26-5 won by decision over Lincoln Mehlert (Union-La Porte) 27-10 (Dec 1-0)

113

Kolten Crawford (25-5) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kolten Crawford (Union-La Porte) 25-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kolten Crawford (Union-La Porte) 25-5 won by fall over Zach Klahsen (AP-GC) 9-14 (Fall 1:53)

Semifinal – Kolten Crawford (Union-La Porte) 25-5 won by decision over Carter Littlefield (Jesup) 26-5 (Dec 4-0)

1st Place Match – Brooks Meyer (Denver) 29-7 won by fall over Kolten Crawford (Union-La Porte) 25-5 (Fall 0:46)

120

Hunter Worthen (25-15) placed 5th and scored 12.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Worthen (Union-La Porte) 25-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Sam Hackett (Columbus Catholic) 2-2 won by decision over Hunter Worthen (Union-La Porte) 25-15 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Hunter Worthen (Union-La Porte) 25-15 won by tech fall over Brady Wilson (Jesup) 14-25 (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))

Cons. Round 3 – Hunter Worthen (Union-La Porte) 25-15 won by fall over Carter Dralle (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 6-18 (Fall 1:06)

Cons. Semi – Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR) 38-2 won in sudden victory – 1 over Hunter Worthen (Union-La Porte) 25-15 (SV-1 7-5)

5th Place Match – Hunter Worthen (Union-La Porte) 25-15 won by fall over Jacob Vawter (West Marshall) 23-13 (Fall 2:00)

126

Lake LeBahn (29-10) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lake LeBahn (Union-La Porte) 29-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Lake LeBahn (Union-La Porte) 29-10 won by fall over Nathan Egan (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 14-17 (Fall 3:44)

Semifinal – Lake LeBahn (Union-La Porte) 29-10 won by decision over Karter Krapfl (Hudson) 27-7 (Dec 5-4)

1st Place Match – Isaac Schimmels (Denver) 39-6 won by decision over Lake LeBahn (Union-La Porte) 29-10 (Dec 3-2)

132

Stone Schmitz (27-12) placed 6th and scored 8.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Stone Schmitz (Union-La Porte) 27-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Stone Schmitz (Union-La Porte) 27-12 won by tech fall over Tylen Hirsch (Wapsie Valley) 12-6 (TF-1.5 4:32 (15-0))

Semifinal – Tate Entriken (Hudson) 27-4 won by decision over Stone Schmitz (Union-La Porte) 27-12 (Dec 11-4)

Cons. Semi – Grant Nason (West Marshall) 31-11 won by fall over Stone Schmitz (Union-La Porte) 27-12 (Fall 3:22)

5th Place Match – Tim Benson (East Marshall/GMG) 17-10 won by injury default over Stone Schmitz (Union-La Porte) 27-12 (Inj. 2:53)

138

Jack Thomsen (38-0) placed 1st and scored 27.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Thomsen (Union-La Porte) 38-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jack Thomsen (Union-La Porte) 38-0 won by fall over Nathan Klahsen (AP-GC) 11-10 (Fall 0:58)

Semifinal – Jack Thomsen (Union-La Porte) 38-0 won by tech fall over Owen Kime (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 23-14 (TF-1.5 4:21 (18-3))

1st Place Match – Jack Thomsen (Union-La Porte) 38-0 won by fall over Carson Burchland (East Marshall/GMG) 22-13 (Fall 3:09)

145

Lane Hennings (9-17) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Samuel Bandstra (East Marshall/GMG) 17-9 won by fall over Lane Hennings (Union-La Porte) 9-17 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 1 – Lane Hennings (Union-La Porte) 9-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Lane Hennings (Union-La Porte) 9-17 won by fall over Luke Coulter (West Marshall) 6-12 (Fall 3:32)

Cons. Round 3 – Lane Hennings (Union-La Porte) 9-17 won by major decision over Nick Curl (SH-BCLUW ) 13-21 (MD 16-3)

Cons. Semi – Lane Hennings (Union-La Porte) 9-17 won by injury default over Reese Welcher (Wapsie Valley) 26-16 (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match – Brier Uhlenhopp (AP-GC) 17-12 won by fall over Lane Hennings (Union-La Porte) 9-17 (Fall 2:19)

152

Adam Ahrendsen (37-1) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Adam Ahrendsen (Union-La Porte) 37-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Adam Ahrendsen (Union-La Porte) 37-1 won by fall over Kade Pekarek (SH-BCLUW ) 13-22 (Fall 0:46)

Semifinal – Adam Ahrendsen (Union-La Porte) 37-1 won by fall over Ben Foelske (Denver) 27-19 (Fall 1:42)

1st Place Match – Adam Ahrendsen (Union-La Porte) 37-1 won by fall over Cole Nauman (East Marshall/GMG) 27-7 (Fall 5:05)

160

Kaleb Roach (20-15) placed 3rd and scored 20.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kaleb Roach (Union-La Porte) 20-15 won by tech fall over Ray Seidel (Columbus Catholic) 0-2 (TF-1.5 4:06 (16-0))

Quarterfinal – Kaleb Roach (Union-La Porte) 20-15 won by fall over Izak Krueger (Jesup) 13-6 (Fall 3:44)

Semifinal – Aiden Zook (Hudson) 25-4 won by decision over Kaleb Roach (Union-La Porte) 20-15 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Semi – Kaleb Roach (Union-La Porte) 20-15 won by fall over Callan VanEngelenburg (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 25-16 (Fall 0:13)

3rd Place Match – Kaleb Roach (Union-La Porte) 20-15 won by major decision over Izak Krueger (Jesup) 13-6 (MD 13-3)

170

Hunter Klima (13-21) placed 7th and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Klima (Union-La Porte) 13-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Cael Krueger (Denver) 42-2 won by fall over Hunter Klima (Union-La Porte) 13-21 (Fall 1:50)

Cons. Round 2 – Hunter Klima (Union-La Porte) 13-21 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Walton (East Marshall/GMG) 13-24 won by decision over Hunter Klima (Union-La Porte) 13-21 (Dec 13-8)

7th Place Match – Hunter Klima (Union-La Porte) 13-21 won by fall over Brock Beesecker (Wapsie Valley) 10-20 (Fall 3:48)

182

Dacoda Marvets (9-17) placed 8th and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dacoda Marvets (Union-La Porte) 9-17 won by fall over Sam Rubner (Wapsie Valley) 12-19 (Fall 1:39)

Quarterfinal – Weiland Steffen (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 30-4 won by fall over Dacoda Marvets (Union-La Porte) 9-17 (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 2 – Dacoda Marvets (Union-La Porte) 9-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Nathan Graves (Dike-New Hartford) 19-9 won by fall over Dacoda Marvets (Union-La Porte) 9-17 (Fall 0:45)

7th Place Match – Cole Heideman (AP-GC) 8-10 won by decision over Dacoda Marvets (Union-La Porte) 9-17 (Dec 6-4)

195

Rashawn Williams (22-12) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Rashawn Williams (Union-La Porte) 22-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Rashawn Williams (Union-La Porte) 22-12 won by fall over Brennen Graber (Denver) 15-20 (Fall 2:30)

Semifinal – Treyten Steffen (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 24-4 won by decision over Rashawn Williams (Union-La Porte) 22-12 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Semi – Rashawn Williams (Union-La Porte) 22-12 won by fall over Ryland Mustaine (West Marshall) 1-3 (Fall 2:36)

3rd Place Match – Rashawn Williams (Union-La Porte) 22-12 won by fall over Zach Starbuck (Dike-New Hartford) 15-12 (Fall 3:11)

220

Lane Albertsen (32-3) placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lane Albertsen (Union-La Porte) 32-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Lane Albertsen (Union-La Porte) 32-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Lane Albertsen (Union-La Porte) 32-3 won by fall over Brandon Maitland (Denver) 22-19 (Fall 1:11)

1st Place Match – Lane Albertsen (Union-La Porte) 32-3 won by major decision over Daniel Graves (Dike-New Hartford) 15-7 (MD 9-0)

285

Matt Millard (15-19) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Matt Millard (Union-La Porte) 15-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Matt Millard (Union-La Porte) 15-19 won by fall over Luke Pinnick (West Marshall) 18-19 (Fall 2:39)

Semifinal – Brock Farley (Denver) 38-6 won by fall over Matt Millard (Union-La Porte) 15-19 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Semi – Jacob Leohr (Dike-New Hartford) 15-13 won by fall over Matt Millard (Union-La Porte) 15-19 (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match – Kolby Muller (AP-GC) 9-14 won by fall over Matt Millard (Union-La Porte) 15-19 (Fall 1:05)