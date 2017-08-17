Union High School sports fans are invited to the school’s Fall Kickoff Night on Friday, August 18 at 7 PM. The event will begin in the high school gymnasium with the introductions of the cross country and volleyball teams, followed by a practice and open scrimmage by the volleyball team. At around 7:20 PM, the action moves out to the football field, as spectators can watch the football team in action during a scrimmage against Solon High School.

The Union Booster Club has dinner covered, as fans will find burgers, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches for sale at the concession stand. The event offers a great opportunity to purchase a Booster Club membership. Look for the Booster Club tent, where in addition to memberships, NFL Raffle Cards, the Dynamic Script App for cell phones, stadium chairs and a new line of Union apparel highlight some of the items for sale.