When the 2017 Iowa State Track & Field Championship gets underway on Thursday, the Union Knights will be well represented in Class 3A, as the Union girls will compete in eight events, while the boys qualified for two.

Senior Anna Garwood will compete in both the 100 and 200 meter dash events. Megan Hudson will run the 100 Meter hurdles. The Union girls will also run in four separate relays- the 4×100 Shuttle Hurdle, the 4×200 Meters, the 4×100 Meters and the 800 Meter Sprint Relay. Junior Audrey Powers will be one of two dozen competitors in the Girls High Jump competition.

The Union boys will be represented by senior Daycen Douglass in the Discus and freshman Lake LeBahn in the 3200 Meter Run.

Union Knights at the State Track Meet

Thursday 3:50 PM – Boys 3200 M Run

Thursday 4:20 PM – Girls 200 M Dash – Preliminary

Thursday 4:30 PM – Girls High Jump

Thursday 4:30 PM – Boys Discus

Thursday, 6:30 PM: Girls 100 Meter Dash preliminary

Thursday 7:40 PM – Girls 4×100 M Shuttle Hurdle Preliminary

Friday 3:40 PM – Girls 100 M Hurdles

Friday 4:30 PM – Girls 4×200 M Relay

Friday 6:20 PM – Girls 4×100 M Relay Preliminary

Saturday 9 AM – Girls 800 M Sprint Relay