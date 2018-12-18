Kristen Lowe of Dysart, graduating with a degree in Agriculture and Society from Iowa State University, received the Outstanding Senior award from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Student Council. This award recognizes an individual who encompasses efforts in service, leadership, and scholarship.

During her time at Iowa State, Kristen has served on Freshman Council, participated in the Freshmen Honors Program and served as a Cyclone Aide. She is a member of Cardinal Key Honor Society, Gamma Sigma Delta and Alpha Zeta, both honor societies for students studying agriculture and related industries.

Kristen has also served in several leadership roles on the CALS Student Council, most recently as secretary.

“Kristen has gone above and beyond for what she believes is best for the university, all while maintaining excellent grades and having some fun along the way,” said Alex Brand, 2018 CALS Council President. “She has striven to give back to the communities and university that instilled so much in her experience, and I know she will remember her Iowa State adventure by living out the best version of herself,” he concluded.