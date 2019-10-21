Fourteen members of the Wartburg College Concert Bands, including Trevor and Weston Krug of Dysart, were selected to perform at the 2019 Iowa Intercollegiate Honor Band Festival in Nevada, Iowa, on November 22-23.

Trevor Krug plays baritone saxophone, and is a history education major. Joining him in the band will be his twin brother, Weston who plays French horn, and is a music education major.

A total of 100 musicians from 16 Iowa colleges and universities will participate in the festival, which concludes with a concert at 2 PM on Saturday, November 23. This event is presented as part of the Iowa Music Educators Conference.

The Wartburg College Concert Bands are led by Craig Hancock.