Congratulations to James and Gretchen Kullmer, as they celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. James P. Kullmer and Gretchen G. Thedens were married on May 29, 1955 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup, Iowa. They have lived and farmed in the La Porte City area, until their retirement. Gretchen taught school for several years in Mt. Auburn and La Porte City. Their children are Sheri and Jeff Lesh of La Porte City, and James and Traci Kullmer of Oelwein. Also two sons, Dave and Kris. They also have six granddaughters and 15 great-grandchildren. If you would like to send your well-wishes, please send to 108 Pleasant Drive, La Porte City, IA 50651