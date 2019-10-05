L. “Pat” Hedrington, Jr., 85, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at La Porte City Specialty Care. He was born on April 27, 1934 in New Richmond, Wisconsin; the son of Leonard Patrick and Eugenia “Jeanne” Bonneprise Hedrington Sr. He was a 1953 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.

Pat worked at John Deere Co. as a Maintenance Electrician for 38 years, retiring in 1996. He worked at John Deere Downtown and was transferred to Engine Works when that site was opened. He was affectionately known as “Fat Pat” by his co-workers.

He married Shirley Busjahn on October 4, 1952 at St. Jude’s Rectory in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Pat was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hedrington of La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City; four sons, Jeff of Davenport, Michael of La Porte City, Matthew of Las Vegas, Nevada, Joseph (Dolly) of The Colony, Texas; three daughters, Jeri Hedrington of Cedar Falls, Jeanne (Gary) Spettel of Rochester, Minnesota, Maureen (Todd) Meyer of Wellsburg; ten grandchildren, Holly, Zach, Nikki, Keith, Amelita, Ampy, Steven, Nina, Jordan and Cody; nine great grandchildren, Hope, T.J., Tanner, Hudson, Bennett, Lance, Isaac, Angelene, and Claire and one sister, Anita Riphahn of Cambria, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Leah Zimmerman and Delores Tyler.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date with inurnment in the West View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Shirley.