By Zach Hoover

Game 1: Haylee Hegdahl didn’t allow a single run as La Porte City softball defeated Dunkerton 4-0 on June 17 in Dunkerton. Hegdahl allowed just three hits, striking out five and walking zero. La Porte City’s defense was spectacular all game.

La Porte City notched three runs in the third inning. La Porte City’s offense in the inning was led by Avery Weber, Ellie Pospisil, and Jewel Paine, each driving in a run.

La Porte City had nine hits in the game. Jewel Paine and Chloe Sadler each managed two hits. Morgan Stocks, Avery Weber, Ellie Pospisil, Kenley Hoover, and Finley Keegan each had a hit. Sadler, Weber, Pospisil, and Hoover all scored runs.

Game 2: La Porte City was defeated by Dunkerton, 5-0. Singles by Chloe Sadler and Jewel Paine in the third inning were the only two hits for La Porte City in the game.

Chloe Sadler was in the circle for La Porte City. She surrendered five runs on six hits over three innings, striking out seven and walking zero.

This year’s team includes: Tia Butler, CJ Craft, Remmi Hager, Alyza Harting, Haylee Hegdahl, Kenley Hoover, Finley Keegan, Jewel Paine, Ellie Pospisil, Chloe Sadler, Olivia Schildroth, Maddie Schmitz, Bella Scott, Morgan Stocks, Kayla Toenges, Linkyn Vaughn and Avery Weber. They are coached by Head Coach Zach Hoover and Assistant Jenny Hoover.

La Porte City 3-4 Grade Softball 2020 Schedule

Home games are at La Porte City Lions Fields. All games are double headers and start at 6 PM.

June 22 vs Denver Maroon

June 24 vs Janesville

June 29 @ Dunkerton

July 1 vs Wapsie

July 6 vs Hudson White

July 8 @ Denver Gold

July 13 @ Janesville

July 15 vs Don Bosco

July 22 vs Hudson Navy

July 27 @ Janesville

July 29 @ Hudson Navy