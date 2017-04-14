By Jack Ollendieck and Austin Frush

We would like to thank the communities of Dysart and La Porte City for all the support and encouragement that we received with our effort to help after the wild fires hit Kansas. We successfully delivered 63 big round bales, 310 small square bales and assorted fencing supplies. With your donations we were able to cover all 6 trucks fuel costs.

We would also like to thank everyone that donated bales, loaned us trailers, helped us to load the trailers, made sandwiches and other snacks for the road, and the drivers and volunteers that went with us on this adventure. We are proud to live in a community where neighbors treat neighbors like family. The ranchers down south appreciated everyone’s generosity. Any money left over will be donated to the Iowa Cattlemen Wildfire Relief. Lots and lots of stories to tell!