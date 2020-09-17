Zone A

12727 Kober Rd. Sheffler Sat. 8-4. Lots of antiques & misc in outside shed. No set prices – make an offer. Directions: Turn off Hwy 218 at Dollar General (Reinbeck Rd), go 1 mile, turn right on Kober Rd.

117 Anton Dr. Palmer-Bechthold-Meester Fri. 9-6 & Sat. 8-1. Boys bike, adult bike, dresser, table, end table, bench, riding toy tractor, misc. dishes, etc, Boys clothes size 6-youth large, girls size 6-youth large, toys and games, etc.

117 Palmer Dr. Estling/5 Family Sale Thu. 5-7, Fri. 4-7 & Sat. 7:30-1. Tons of Girls clothes size 8 to Women’s medium, girls toys sets, household, shoes, lots of books, kitchen, toys, Pottery Barn Kids Everywhere Chairs, too much to list!

Zone B

15 Bluff St. Galen and Pat Peckham Fri. Noon-6 & Sat. 8-?. Moving/Garage Sale. 64 years of good stuff.

204 Pleasant Dr. Yard Sale Sat. 8-2. Ping pong table, microwave, accent tables, and many misc items.

108 Valley Dr. Foster, Prestemon, Greek Fri. 8-5 & Sat. 8-5. Wicker coffee table & tea cart, gas powered ice auger, hitch mounted bike carrier, tiki & Christmas lights, CB equip, artsy retro mosaic windows, craft items, antique dining table w/4 chairs, antique 4 drawer chest, gaming chair, brown & white 5×7 area rug, used brown 8 pane windows, garden items, and lots of household misc.

208 Valley Dr. McFarland Thu. 4-7, Fri. 8-7 & Sat. 8-noon. John Deere and Jaycee glasses, child’s porcelain tea set, old LPC plate set (8), porcelain dog collection – Japan, qt & pt canning jars, McCoy pottery, complete knitting needle set, old books, cookbooks & comic books, decorative craft books, old toys, LPC memorabilia, old albums & 45s, wren bird houses and much more.

109 Primrose Ln. Lanell Maser, Terra Ray, Jeanette Thiele Sat. 9-5. Lots of misc. decorating stuff, toys, antiques, garden items – too many to mention!

Zone C

208 Locust St. Moving Sale Sat. 9-5. Furniture and household items, some antiques.

801 Commercial St. Pennell Fri. 10-7 & Sat. 8-4. Lots of baby girl items! Girls clothes size 3 month up to size 6, boys clothes size 6 up to size 10, men’s and women’s clothes, shoes, toys.

809 Lincoln Dr. (backyard, next to LPC Elementary School soccer fields on Schull Ave.) Taylor’s Rustic Woodworking Fri. Noon-7 & Sat. 8-4. Repurposed, refurbished, handmade benches, furniture, antiques, etc.

10007 Bishop Rd. Jamie Trebon Fri. 4-8, Sat. 8-6 & Sun. 8-Noon. HUGE MULTI-FAMILY SALE: Boys clothes newborn to XXL (16), limited teen girls clothes, winter gear, women’s clothing and accessories, shoes/boots, baby items, small household appliances, home decor, children’s games, books and toys, DVDs, kitchen items, UNION KNIGHTS GEAR!

Zone D

801 3rd St. Fri. & Sat. 9-5. Huge Garage Sale. Home decor, housewares, lamps, linens, fall wedding items, men & womens clothing, purses, shoes, jewelry, infant-XL boys clothing, baby items, toys, books, holiday, lots of new things, some furniture, treadmill & tons of misc.

302 Cedar St. (Veterans Memorial Hall) Sat. 7-3 Two Sales, one location: SALE 1 IS ALL NEW ITEMS: Clothes with tags, all $1. New household, school/classroom supplies, toys, phone cases and lots more. SALE 2: Harley coat, Carhart coat, boys, mens and womens clothing, kitchen items, craft supplies, household items, DVDs, etc.