COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS July 10, 2017

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on July 10, 2017. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Eric Allsup, Jasmine Gaston and Kristi Harrill present. Absent were Council Members Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler. Also present were Levi Harrill and Teresa Meyer. Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda. Levi Harrill addressed the Council regarding the June 26, 2017 meeting when he spoke to the Council regarding a junk vehicle notice that he had received. Harrill contended that while he did present the Council with a list of 31 properties that he believed had violations, he never requested that the Council investigate them as stated in the minutes. Mayor Neil indicated that minutes for June 26, 2017 could be amended to reflect the change.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Gaston to amend the June 26, 2017 City Council minutes to remove the following passage “and asked that they be investigated”. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of June 26, 2017 as amended, disbursements totaling $206,673.77, Police Report, and Administrative Report for June 2017 and Ambulance Report for the 2nd Quarter of 2017.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Gaston to approve the FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CH 165.49(10) OF THE DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE. The ordinance reduces the membership on the Planning & Zoning Commission from nine (9) members to seven (7).

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to approve the FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CH 122 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The ordinance requires transient merchant locations to conform to the development ordinance as it pertains to zoning districts.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 17-41 APPROVING STREET CLOSURES FOR BARGAIN ON THE BRICKS EVENT. The resolution approves the closing of Main Street from Locust to Walnut Street from 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to approve REQUEST TO INSTALL AWNING AT 211 MAIN STREET. Since the property participated in the Downtown Façade Rehabilitation Project, any changes to the façade requires approval by the City Council for the duration of the seven-year easement. The Council reviewed nuisance properties and the requirements for the City to petition for title to abandoned properties under Chapter 657.10A of the Iowa Code. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to begin the process to petition for title to the properties located at 411 7th Street and 1013 East Main Street. Moved by Allsup seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 7:42 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk

David Neil, MayorCity of La Porte City

Claims for 7/10/2017

General Fund Acco, Chemicals 145.80 Adv Syst , Cont 189.24 Adv Syst Wloo, Cont 21.84 AFLAC, Ins 305.35 Bader B, Rec Director 375.00 Barz S, 5/6 SB Coach 200.00 BHC Recorder, Recording Fee 7.00 Bistline, 3/4 BB Coach 200.00 BHC Treasurer, EDACS Fees 1,486.37 BHC CJIS Operating Exp 594.00 Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 1,257.10 Cover All, Uniforms 115.43 Devries K, 5/6 BB Coach 200.00 Deitrick H, 5/6 Asst SB Coach 100.00 EFTPS, PR Taxes 5,967.33 Gall’s Inc, Nameplate 31.40 Gardner Plumbing, Refund 47.00 Iowa League Of Cities, Dues 1,433.00 IPERS, Pension 1,563.04 Jesup Citizen Herald, Display Ad 40.00 Kiefer, Swim Suits & Shirts 279.73 Kronschnabel J, Office Supplies 1,150.75 La Porte City Printing, Pubs 376.10 LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 25.72 Midwest Breathing Qtrly Air Test 552.95 Monkeytown, Paper Towel Rolls 62.99 On-Site, Document Destruction 45.00 Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 67.73 Palmer B, Reimburse Conc 46.29 Petty Cash, Reimb 86.20 Photographic Images, Rec Pics 285.00 Pospisil J, 3/4 Asst SB Coach 100.00 Pospisil S, 3/4 SB Coach 200.00 Sams, Conc – Pool & Rec 1,133.39 Stevens M, Tech Updates 40.00 Teamsters, Union Dues 65.50 Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 114.40 Waterloo Tent, Permabrella-Pool 330.00 Wertjes, Uniforms 114.00 Wex Bank, Fuel 855.45 Total General 20,210.10 Road Use Tax Fund Aspro, Asphalt Overlay 88,236.00 Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 35.52 CSC, Child Support 182.76 EFTPA, PR Taxes 1,635.13 LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 37.50 Teamsters, Union Dues 41.00 Total Road Use Tax 90,167.91 Economic Development Fund Petty Cash, Postage 37.00 Vinton Trophy , FOT Awards 83.20 Total Economic Development 120.20 DTR CDBG Grant Fund Cardinal Const Inc, Facade 64,163.01 MSA Prof Svc, Facade Admin 3,000.00 Total DTR CDBG Grant 67,163.01 Sewer Fund CSC, Child Support 24.19 EFTPS, PR Taxes 493.18 Pollution Control, Chain 366.00 Total Sewer 883.37 Ambulance Fund BHC Treasurer, EDACS 246.59 Black Hills Energy, Natural Gas 30.93 Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 482.30 Covenant, Supplies 173.84 EFTPS, PR Taxes 100.90 Klocke’s, Buck Strap 1” 34.78 Orkin Pest Control, Pest Control 18.00 Varsity Cleaners, Cleaning 135.00 Wex Bank, Fuel 240.60 WPS, Refund For Overpayment 171.24 Total Ambulance 1,634.18 Accounts Payable 180,178.77 Payroll Checks 26,495.00 Report Total 206,673.77 Fund RecapGeneral 41,098.02 Road Use Tax 94,104.34 Economic Development 120.20 DTR CDBG Grant 67,163.01 Sewer 2,205.88 Ambulance 1,982.32 Grand Total 206,673.77 June 2017 Receipts General 160,448.72 Road Use Tax 106,636.02 Employee Benefits 9,244.20 Special Revenue TIF 100.00 Economic Development 212.01 Debt Service 423,112.50 DTR CDBG Grant 2,465.48 Sewer 15,535.50 Ambulance 10,207.12 June 2017 Receipts 727,961.55