COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS June 26, 2017

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on June 26, 2017. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Eric Allsup, Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler present. Also present were Levi Harrill, Julie Grote and JoLisa Stoneman. Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Allsup to approve the agenda. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of June 12, 2017 and disbursements totaling $111,128.56. NUISANCE ABATEMENT HEARING – Moved by Sadler, seconded by Allsup to open the hearing. The City Council heard from Levi Harrill, who requested a hearing after receiving a junk car notification from the City. The Council reviewed the letter that was sent, Chapter 51 of the Code of Ordinances and photos showing Harrill’s car. The reason for the junk car notice was that the car, a 1982 tan Cutlass was not operable as required by City Code. Harrill stated that he had been working on the car for a while and was in the process of moving. He requested an extension until July 20th to move the car, at which time he will move it into a garage. Harrill then passed around a list of 31 properties and he believed had code violations and asked that they be investigated. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to close the hearing. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to grant an extension to Levi Harrill until July 20th to move the junk vehicle. Allsup stated that he would like to see the list provided by Harrill looked at to determine if there are violations and notices sent. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Allsup to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RECOMMENDATION FROM PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION REGARDING MEMBERSHIP. The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended that the commission membership be reduced from nine members to seven members. The City Clerk will develop an ordinance for Council consideration. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE RECOMMENDATION FROM PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION REGARDING SALE OF FIREWORKS. The Planning & Zoning Commission that the City Council amend the development ordinance to allow the sale of fireworks in a C-2 District as a use exception. A use exception would require approval of the Board of Adjustment. The commission also recommended that the Council consider an amendment to Chapter 122 of the Code of Ordinances to require transient merchants abide by the development ordinance as it pertains to zoning districts. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to SET TIME AND DATE FOR PUBIC HEARING ON AMENDMENT TO DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE CH165.39(10). The public hearing will take place on July 24, 2017. The Fire Rescue Service is requesting that three 30’ x 60’ courts be dug on the property located near the Wolf Creek Rehabilitation site for a MUD VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT on July 22, 2017. The Council also reviewed information from the City’s insurance agent regarding City liability for such an event. Participants in athletic activities are excluded from medpay coverage, therefore, it was recommended by the City’s insurance agent that all participants sign a waiver or release. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the mud volleyball fundraiser subject to consultation with the Public Works Director and the contractor for the Wolf Creek Rehabilitation Project. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE CHANGE ORDERS 30, 31, 32 FOR THE DOWNTOWN FAÇADE REHABILITATION PROJECT #30 Replace screen and repaint screen door at 212 Main $ 369.00 #31Change in exterior paint color at 314 Main Street $1,104.00 #32 Omit labor associated with interior finish at 419 Main $( 331.00)Total Change Orders $1,142.00 Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-32 APPROVING STREET CLOSURES. The resolution approves the closure of Main Street from Locust to Commercial on Saturday, August 12 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM for a car cruise sponsored by Tootsies. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE RESOLUTION 17-33 ADOPTING CODE OF CONDUCT POLICY STATEMENT. The code of conduct policy statement is a requirement of the Downtown Façade Rehabilitation Project. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE RESOLUTION 17-34 ADOPTING AFFIRMATIVE FAIR HOUSING POLICY. The affirmative fair housing policy is a requirement of the Downtown Façade Rehabilitation Project. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-35 APPROVING CIGARETTES PERMITS FOR FY18. The resolution approves permits for Casey’s General Store, Dollar General and Thriftway. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-36 APPROVING SALARY FOR NON-CERTIFIED POLICE OFFICER. The resolution sets the salary for TJ Davison at $10.00/hr. for the dates June 15 – 18, 2017 only. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-37 AMENDING COUNCIL RESOLUTION 17-30. The resolution reclassifies the transfer of $25,000 to the Downtown Façade Improvement Program as an interfund loan to be repaid when the project is complete. Moved by Sader, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-38 CHANGING THE LOCATION OF THE FIRST COUNCIL MEETING IN AUGUST 2017. The meeting on August 14, 2017 will take place at the FFA Ag & Historical Museum. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-39 CHANGING THE LOCATION OF THE FIRST COUNCIL MEETING IN SEPTEMBER 2017. The meeting on September 11, 2017 will take place at Hawkins Memorial Library. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-40 AUTHORIZING THE CERTIFICATION OF UNPAID NUISANCE ABATEMENT FEES. The resolution authorizes the City Clerk to certify unpaid nuisance abatement fees in the amount of $609.00 on Black Hawk County Parcel 8712-25-329-001. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to APPROVE QUOTE FOR CITY HALL STORY BOARD contingent on the approval of Council member Gaston who was assigned to the design committee. The quote from Fossil Industries is for $687.00. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF JACK ASCHENBRENNER AND BECKY SCHMITZ to the Hawkins Library Board of Trustees. Both terms begin July 1, 2017 and run for six years. The Council reviewed recent NUISANCE ABATEMENT notices. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to table action on the property located at 705 Commercial Street for review at a future meeting. The Council then reviewed the proposed list of discussion topics for the joint meeting with the Union School Board scheduled for June 28th, 2017. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 8:29 PM. Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, MayorCity of La Porte CityClaims for 6/26/2017General Fund Acco, Titrating Reagent 21.45 Adv Systems, Cont 56.10 Bader B, Rec Director 375.00 Barz S, 5Th/6Th SB Coach 200.00 BHC Cons Animal Programs 80.00 Bistline M, 3Rd/4th BB Coach 200.00 BHC Auditor, FY18 Hazmat Cont 1,142.50 BHEMA, Dispatch Fees Q1-18 8,216.51 Blank Park Zoo, SRP Program 168.58 Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 80.86 Builders Select, Field Marker 47.94 CECHFP, Fuel 75.18 Center Point Large Print, Books 22.77 Champion Alarm, Cont Renewal 250.00 Davison D, Mileage For Mtg 10.43 Devries K, 5/6 BB Coach 200.00 Deitrick H, 5/6 SB Coach 100.00 Dutton Braun et al, Legal 539.00 C Tech, Support 275.00 EFTPS, PR Taxes 6,134.61 Farmers State Bank, VISA 4,819.11 GIS Benefits, Met Life 225.50 Harrill K, Reimburse 61.60 Iowa Prison Industries, Sign- 37.00 IAWD Q2-17 Unemployment 145.86 IPERS, Pension 7,581.89 Kiefer, Swim Suits & Shirts 101.94 Kronschnabel J, Reimburse 19.64 LPC Printing, Pubs/Printing 351.00 LPC Telephone, Telephone/ 756.24 LPC Utilities, Utilities 2,392.10 Locksperts, Change Pool Locks 243.18LPC Motor Supply, Jack 78.59 Monkeytown, Supplies 245.33 Bergankdv, New Server 8,196.67 Palmer B, Reimburse Conc 216.45 Pospisil J, 3/4 Asst SB Coach 100.00 Pospisil S, 3/4 SB Coach 200.00 Racom Corp, EDACS Access 26.12 Regal Plastic, Windows-Museum 652.50 Sam’s Club, Concession Supplies 602.60 Schumacher Elevator, Maint 265.17 Sheffler G, Supplies 68.42 Shirt Shack, Little League Shirt 15.00 St Clair Plbg, Shower Repairs 555.96 Teamsters, Union Dues 66.92 Thriftway, Supplies 155.34 Treas of Iowa, State Tax 1,688.79 US Cellular, Telephone 149.28 Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 10,248.92 Whittlesey J, Reimburse Mileage 74.80 Total General 58,537.85 Road Use Tax Fund Aspro Inc, Upm Cold Mix 832.95 Black Hawk Rental, Shroud 101.00 CECHFP, Fuel 1,202.93 CSC, Child Support 189.50 Diamond Vogel, Marking Paint 175.30 EFTPS, PR Taxes 1,141.59 IPERS, Pension 1,707.37 LPC Motor Supply, Jack 192.31 P&K Midwest, Parts 2,644.72 Teamsters, Union Dues 38.54 Treas of Iowa, State Tax 531.39 Van Meter, Light Bulbs 138.48 Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 92.38 Total Road Use Tax 8,988.46 Tax Increment Financing Fund Ahlers & Cooney, Urban Renewal 100.00 Total Tax Increment Financing 100.00 DTR CDBG Grant Fund Martin Gardner, Const Admin 485.48 Total DTR CDBG Grant 485.48 Sewer Fund CECHFP, Fuel 225.55 CSC, Child Support 17.45 EFTPS, PR Taxes 542.30 Farmers State Bank, VISA 60.00 GIS Benefits, Met Life 24.61 IAWD, Q2-17 Unemployment 11.33 IPERS, Pension 728.05 LPC Telephone, Communications 92.11 LPC Utilities, Utilities 3,845.51 LPC Motor Supply, Jack 1.94 Teamsters, Union Dues 4.04 Test America Inc, Testing 1,234.80 Treas of Iowa, State Tax 215.82 US Cellular, Telephone 37.44 Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 2,278.52 Total Sewer 9,319.47 Ambulance Fund BHEMA, Dispatch Fees Q1-18 2,054.13 BH EMS Assoc, 2017 Dues 50.00 Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 142.53 Care Ambulance Svc, Mutual Aid 250.00 EFTPS, PR Taxes 100.90 Hawkeye CC, EMT Classes 1,454.50 Hutton A, Reimburse For Books 123.93 IPERS, Pension 142.46 LPC Telephone, Telephone 122.84 LPC Utilities, Utilities 171.46 Racom Corp, EDACS Access 26.12 Treas of Iowa, State Tax 36.00 US Cellular, Telephone 38.96 Van Meter, Light Bulbs 165.00 Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 1,837.50 Total Ambulance 6,716.33 Total Accounts Payable 84,147.59 Total Payrol Checks 26,980.97 Report Total 111,128.56 Fund Recap General 81,117.84 Road Use Tax 11,725.61 TAX INCREMENT Financing 100.00 DTR CDBG Grant 485.48 Sewer 10,635.16 Ambulance 7,064.47 Grand Total 111,128.56