COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS May 8, 2017

Prior to the regular meeting, the City Council held a work session to discuss a sump pump and footing drain disconnection program.

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on May 8, 2017. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler present. Absent was Council Member Eric Allsup.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the agenda.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of April 24, 2017, disbursements totaling $123,100.61, Clerk’s Report and Police Report for April 2017 and beer and liquor licenses for Gary’s Thriftway.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler adopt RESOLUTION 17-23 APPROVING AMENDMENT TO FIRE DEPARTMENT STANDARD OPERATING GUIDELINE 10. The resolution clarifies the department’s billing procedure. Fire department calls that are disregarded by dispatch prior to arrival, are mutual aid calls to assist another department, or if a fire in question is a legal fire and the property owner did not request assistance are not considered billable fires.

Moved by Johnson seconded by Gaston to approve APPOINTMENTS TO LA PORTE CITY FIRE/RESCUE SERVICE. Angie Hutton, Jared Jolley and Jordan Schmitz were appointed as probationary members.

Library Director Jolene Kronschnable presented the LIBRARY QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017. From January thru March, 5,845 items were circulated, 47 special programs were held and patrons saved $55,614 by borrowing items from the library.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to approve the Mayor’s appointment of TERESA VOPELAK TO THE HAWKINS MEMORIAL LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES. Vopelak will replace Laurie Rife who resigned take a position as assistant librarian. Vopelak’s term will begin immediately and expire July 1, 2020.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to AUTHORIZE THE MAYOR TO SIGN CONTRACT FOR SANITATION SERVICES WITH BLACK HAWK WASTE. The contract will go into effect June 1, 2017.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to APPROVE PAY APPLICATION #9, DOWNTOWN FAÇADE IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM. The pay application from Cardinal Construction is for $51,663.28.

Move by Johnson seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 17-17 APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS BETWEEN THE GENERAL FUND AND THE EQUIPMENT RESERVE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $25,000 from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund and from the Equipment Reserve to the General Fund to correct a clerical error.

Moved by Johnson, seconded Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 17-18 APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM THE CAPITAL PROJECTS AND TIF FUNDS TO THE DEBT SERVICE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $20,000 from the Capital Projects (Sweet Lot Sales) Fund to the Debt Service Fund and $114,857.00 from the Tax Increment Financing Fund to the Debt Service Fund for debt service payments.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 17-19 APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM THE SEWER FUND TO THE DEBT SERVICE FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $41,260.00 for debt service payments.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to adopt RESOLUTION 17-20 TO REPAY INTERFUND LOAN FROM ROAD USE TAX AND CAPITAL PROJECTS TO DEBT SERVICE. The resolution approves the transfer of $34,000.00 from the Tax Increment Financing Fund to repay interfund loans that were made for the Sweet Addition debt service payments to the Capital Projects Fund for street improvements and repairs.

Moved by Sadler seconded by Gaston to adopt RESOLUTION 17-21 SETTING SALARIES FOR SEASONAL EMPLOYEES. The resolution sets salaries for Aquatic Center staff and seasonal mowing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to adopt RESOLUTION 17-22 ESTABLISHING CONTRACTOR PAYMENTS FOR LA PORTE CITY 2017 RECREATION LEAGUE. The resolution establishes independent contractor payments for recreation league director, coaches and concessions manager.

The Council reviewed PROPOSALS FOR CREDIT CARD SERVICES. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to authorize the City Clerk to sign a contract for service with GovPayNet. Credit cards processing will be offered to customers to pay for City services such as facility rentals, recreation fees, and fire and ambulance bills. Customers will pay a service fee; there will be no cost to the City.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to adjourn at 7:55PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

