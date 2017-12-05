COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS November 27, 2017

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on November 27, 2017. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Eric Allsup, Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Stuart Grote spoke to the Council regarding proposed changes in the police department. Gary Murphy asked for clarification on item 6a) on the agenda regarding the changes to the development ordinance.

Moved by Allsup, seconded by Sadler to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of November 13, 2017 and disbursements, totaling $60,805.58.

Mayor Neil announced that the time and date had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON AMENDMENTS TO THE DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to open the public hearing. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Allsup to receive and place on file proof of publication. The Council reviewed the minutes of the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting that took place on October 26, 2017, which included a recommendation to adopt the proposed amendments as drafted by the City’s attorney. Mayor Neil asked if any comments had been received. There were none. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Allsup to close the public hearing.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston adopt the FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 165 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The amendments remove references to “family” and “family dwelling” from the Chapter 165 in accordance with House File 134 which was signed into law on April 21, 2017. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared ORDINANCE 526 adopted and effective upon publication.

Moved Gaston, seconded by Harrill to adopt the FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY’S CODE OF ORDINANCES. The amendments remove references to “family” and “family dwelling” from Chapters 58, 105, 106, 155 and 159 from the City’s Code of Ordinances in accordance with House File 134 which was signed into law on April 21, 2017. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 5-0 and Mayor Neil declared ORDINANCE 527 adopted and effective upon publication.

Moved by to Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve Mayor Neil’s appointment of Christopher Brecher as INTERIM POLICE CHIEF. Motion carried 3-2 with Harrill and Allsup opposed.

The Council reviewed the job description for a Fire Rescue Services Director. Moved by Harrill, seconded by Allsup to table appointment of a Fire Rescue Services Director.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-74 SETTING SALARY FOR INTERIM POLICE CHIEF. The resolution sets the salary of interim Police Chief Christopher Brecher at $23.00/hr. Resolution 17-74 passed 4-1 with Allsup opposed.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-75 SETTING SALARY FOR RESERVE POLICE OFFICER. The resolution sets the salary of reserve police officer (non-certified) TJ Davison at $10.00/hr.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to ADOPT RESOLUTION 17-76 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM DOWNTOWN FAÇADE REHABILITATION FUND TO GENERAL FUND. The resolution approves the transfer of $25,000 from the Downtown Façade Rehabilitation Fund to the General Fund to repay an interfund loan made on June 12, 2017.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to adjourn at 8:06 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor,

City of La Porte City

Claims for 11/27/2017

General Fund

Adv Syst, Contract 99.63

BH Abstract, Title Report 35.00

Center Point Large Print, Books 92.28

CSC, Child Support 189.48

Dewitt J, Reimb Time Cards 8.00

EBS, Health Ins. Admin 245.48

Ecolab, Pest Control 58.78

EFTPS, PR Taxes 4,759.72

Erhardt C, Lifeguard Reimb Reg 75.00

Evans D, Lifeguard Reimb Reg 75.00

GIS Benefits, Met Life 205.48

Glidden Public Library, Postage 14.52

Horvath C, Books -7 Discounted 42.00

Ia Dept Of Rev, Garnishment 45.78

IPERS, Pension 7,419.15

Kronschnabel J, Mileage 70.82

LPC Connect, Telephone 706.05

LPC Utilities, Utilities 3,541.41

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 47.98

Monkeytown, Storage Boxes 43.84

Morend J, Class Inst 360.00

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 93.16

Postmaster, Stamps 147.00

Sivola M, Lifeguard Reg Reimb 85.00

St Clair Plumbing Inc, Repair 70.58

Teamsters, Union Dues 155.23

IA Treas, State Tax 1,506.72

US Cellular, Cell Phone 149.49

Whittlesey J, Mileage 73.44

Total General 20,416.02

Road Use Tax Fund

Compressed Air, Cplg & Reducer 6.85

Coots Materials, Materials 1,604.66

EFTPS, PR Taxes 607.40

IPERS, Pension 1,102.32

LPC Motor Supply, Supplies 146.23

P&K Midwest, Misc Fasteners 340.67

Powerplan, Water Pump 278.90

IA Treas, State Tax 320.78

Total Road Use Tax 4,407.81

LMI Fund

LPC Utilities, Utilities 44.13

Total LMI Fund 44.13

Economic Devevlopment Fund

Lehman Trucking, Demo 11,320.00

Total Ec Dev Fund 11,320.00

Sewer Fund

CSC, Child Support 17.47

EBS, Health Ins. Admin 54.56

EFTPS, PR Taxes 484.71

GIS Benefits, Met Life 24.61

Ia Dept Of Revenue, Garnishment 4.22

IPERS, Pension 523.97

LPC Connect, Telephone 93.55

LPC Utilities, Utilities 3,889.03

Mutual Of Omaha, Std Ins 12.98

Teamsters, Union Dues 1.77

Test America Inc, Testing 915.60

IA Treas, State Tax 149.90

US Cellular, Cell Phone 37.52

Total Sewer 6,209.89

Ambulance Fund

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 76.90

EFTPS, PR Taxes 105.12

IPERS, Pension 146.76

LPC Connect, Telephone 123.29

LPC Utilities, Utilities 168.58

Postmaster, Stamps 98.00

IA Treas, State Tax 37.60

US Cellular, Cell Phone 48.96

WPS GHA, Reimb 560.00

Total Ambulance 1,365.21

Total Accounts Payable 43,763.06

Total Payroll Checks 17,042.52

Report Total 60,805.58

Fund Recap

General 34,358.19

Road Use Tax 5,863.11

LMI 44.13

Economic Development 11,320.00

Sewer 7,497.18

Ambulance 1,722.97

Grand Total 60,805.58