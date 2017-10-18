COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS October 16, 2017

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in special session on October 16, 2017. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 4:00 PM with Council Members Eric Allsup, Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler present. Also present were Angie Hutton and Brandi Baker. Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda. Moved by Allsup, seconded by Harrill to approve TERMS OF LOAN MODIFICATION – PAT AND BRANDI BAKER. The loan modification grants an extension to June 1, 2018 for completion of three apartments on the upper level of the building located at 208 Main Street. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Sadler to adopt RESOLUTION 17-67 APPROVING HIRE AND SALARY OF MUSEUM DIRECTOR. The resolution approves the hire of Emily Nelson as director of the La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum at a salary of $15.00/hr. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to adjourn at 4:07PM. Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor