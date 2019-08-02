Transitional Kindergarten

scissors (round tip, metal Fiskars) and art box (plastic)

1-book bag

2-2 pocket folders (plain colors only)

1 set washable markers and coloring book for inside recess

3-bottles Elmer’s glue (4 oz, white only)

4-Elmer’s glue sticks

1-8 pk Crayola crayons

2-24 pk Crayola crayons

3-wide line spiral notebooks

8-pencils, plain yellow

1-box Ziploc bags (sandwich size)

2-Expo dry erase chisel or bullet tip markers (not fine point)

Kindergarten

scissors (round tip, metal Fiskars) and art box (plastic)

5-24 ct Crayola crayons

2 bottles (4 oz.) Elmer’s Glue (white only)

2-glue sticks

3-70 page spiral notebooks (1 each green, red and blue)

1 set washable markers and a coloring book for inside recess

24-presharpened pencils (plain yellow)

3-2 pocket folders (1 each: red, blue, green)

8-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1-book bag

2 boxes Ziploc bags (snack, qt. or gal.)

1 pair headphones (no ear buds)

First Grade

scissors (Fiskars) & art box (plastic)

24-#2 yellow pencils, Ticonderoga or Dixon brand

1-24 count Crayola crayons

1-bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz. white only)

2-large glue sticks

2-two pocket folders, any color

1-70 page spiral notebook (wide rule)

1 set universal headphones for personal use

8 Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1-large eraser

1-highlighter

1 pad of sticky notes

2 boxes Ziploc bags (1qt. & 1 gal.)

Second Grade

scissors (Fiskars) and art box (plastic)

2-24-count Crayola crayons

Scissors

24-#2 pencils (plain yellow)

Erasers – 2 large, preferably white

2-vinyl two pocket folders (red and blue)

1 set of colored pencils

1-permanent Sharpie marker (extra fine)

4-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

3×3 Post-it Notes, any color

1 set universal headphones for

personal use

1-box Ziploc bags (snack, quart or gallon)

2-glue sticks

1-Elmer’s glue

1-composition notebook

Third Grade

scissors (Fiskars) and art box

2-large glue sticks

1 pkg. Post-it Notes

24-#2 pencils (plain yellow)

1-1 subject spiral notebook, wide lined

2-composition notebooks

2-2 pocket folders (no prongs)

1-24 count Crayola crayons

1-set colored pencils

2-pens

2-thin highlighters

1 set universal headphones for personal use

6-Expo markers for personal whiteboard use

1 bottle Elmer’s glue (4 oz, white only)

Fourth Grade

scissors (Fiskars) and art box

1 pkg. wide-lined loose leaf notebook paper

24- #2 pencils (plain yellow)

1 pkg. pencil top erasers

Ruler with inches & centimeters

3 pkg. of 3×3 sticky notes

3-large glue sticks

1-4 oz bottle Elmer’s glue (white only)

1-8 count colored pencils

5-composition notebooks

2 thin highlighters, any color

5-2 pocket folders

2-1” three-ring binders (sturdy, hard cover)

1-24 count Crayola crayons

2-pens for checking

4-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1 set universal headphones for personal use

Fifth Grade

scissors (Fiskars) and art box

1-pkg wide-lined loose leaf notebook paper

24-#2 pencils (plain yellow)

1 pkg pencil top erasers

Ruler with inches and centimeters

3 pkgs 3×3 sticky notes

3 large glue sticks

1-4 oz. bottle Elmer’s glue (white only)

1 set colored pencils (8 ct)

5-composition notebooks

2-thin highlighters (any color)

5-2 pocket folders

2-1” three ring binders (sturdy, hard cover)

1-24 count Crayola crayons

2-pens for checking

4-Expo markers (any color) for personal whiteboard use

1 set universal headphones for personal use