The La Porte City Farmers Market can be found in the 200 block of Main Street adjacent to Tootsie’s Ice Cream and More every Friday afternoon from 4-6 PM through September 15. It’s the place to go for fresh produce, home baked pies and specialty breads, honey, jams and jellies, salsa, barbecue sauce, as well as flowers and plants.

SPECIAL PROMOTIONS ALL SUMMER LONG! FRIDAY, JUNE 30 KICK-OFF EVENT:

LPC CONNECT will provide free grilled hot dogs, water & shopping bags until supplies run out.

COMING JULY 14: FREE watermelon slices courtesy of Hoppy’s PRIMitive & Proper