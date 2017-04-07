La Porte City’s annual spring citywide garage sales will be held Saturday, May 6. Register by Thursday, April 27 at La Porte City Printing & Design (213 Main Street), or online at www.theprogressreview.co.

An $8 registration fee, due April 28, places a garage sale ad in the print, digital and online editions of The Progress Review, in addition to the free garage sale flyers posted the week prior to the sale in La Porte City at Gary’s Thriftway and Casey’s.

When registering, please provide a name, location and time of sale, as well as a brief listing of items available for sale. Call 342-2429 for more information.

A complete listing of registered garage sales will be published in the May 3 edition of The Progress Review.