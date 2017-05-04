Zone A

118 Anton Dr. Hoover Fri. 5:30-7:30 PM & Sat. 8-1. 1-seater bike trailer, bouncy seat, infant to rocker seat, bumbo seat with tray, children’s toys, boys clothes infant-2T, girls clothes infant-2T and other misc. sizes up to size 5, kids shoes, kid’s armoire, two chandeliers, and other miscellaneous items.

128 Palmer Dr. Pudil/Boger Fri. 9-6 & Sat. 7:30-1. Schwinn 27” LeTour 10-speed bike, Manufrance 27” 10-speed bike, 4 metal folding saw horses, 16” Wild Thing chainsaw, 2 shelf bookcase, 2 drawer nightstand, end table, clothes-girls to adult, toys, kids and adult books, DVD’s, cassette tapes, craft supplies, lots of misc.

Zone B

107 Pleasant Dr. Morrison Sat. 8-?. A GUY SALE. Premiere walk-in tub w/o hydro jets; Bernetta Embroidery Machine, complete thread, hoops, 100’s projects; 1996 ZL600 Kawasaki motorcycle, l4,000, like new “Terminator”; wood working tools, mechanic tools, steel working tools, Lincoln welder, Ridgid chop saw, lots of other stuff, no junk. May call for early appointment – 319-640-0163.

206 Case Rd. Harkness Fri. 4-8 & Sat. 8-2. Egg rolls, crab rangoon, pancit, fried rice (we take orders), 2 overhead cabinets, kids clothes and miscellaneous.

216 Case Rd. Wagner families & others Fri. 3-7 & Sat. 7:30-2. Much misc. household, construction items: solid oak six-panel doors in a variety of sizes, insulation, and much more.

121 Meadow Ln. Schmitz Fri. 9-6 & Sat. 8-Noon. Name brand boys 5-6 and girls 10-12 clothes and shoes, men’s large and XXL and household items.

100 Primrose Ln. DaBillo Sat. 8-2. Cross stitch patterns, cross stitch kits, stitching frames & tools, DMC floss.

115 Primrose Ln. Young Fri. Noon -7 & Sat. 8-4. Programmable stationary recumbent bicycle, good cond., wood table w/6 wheeled chairs, portable dishwasher – woodblock top, microwave cart, wood end table w/cupboard, misc. vases and dishes and home decor, saloon style doors (2), cloth recliner, wood rocker, stroller w/convertible car seat, some kids toys and clothes.

Zone C

606 Locust St. Hanson and Purdy Fri. 1-7 & Sat. 7-1. Mens and womens clothes all sizes, kids hunting clothes, many cross stitch supplies and books, Christmas items, kitchen items, xBox 360, golf bag, many other misc. items. Most items 25 cents.

508 Commercial St. (2nd Street side parking lot-watch for balloons) Fri. 10-4 & Sat. 8-4. Couch/loveseat, home decor, pillows, kitchen & bathroom items, VHS & DVD tapes, books, toys, kids toys. clothing – toddler & teenage girls(name brands), plus size womens & mens jeans 34/32-36/32, fireplace set & screen, lots of misc., bake sale.

202 Chestnut St. Large Multi-Family Sale Fri. 8-6, Sat. 8-4. Girls size 10-12, 14-16 clothes, boys size 5,6,7,8 clothes, toys, women’s name brand clothes, shoes, Coach purses and household items, LOTS of misc. items as well!

1021 Poplar St. Sat. 8-? Sacred Heart Church Lots of miscellaneous.

807 Iowa St. Johnson Clothes: Girls newborn-juniors sm00/0, Boys newborn- 5/6, (lots and lots will be $.25), kids shoes, Fisher Price Swing, Highchair, toys, Misc.

1010 E. Main St. Large Multi-Family Sale Fri. 5-7 & Sat. 8-Noon. Left handed golf clubs w/bag, treadmill, twin bed, Amish built child’s rocker, Precious Moments, Circle of Friends, Christmas villages, girls 6-6x, boys 14-16 clothing and more misc.

802 Lincoln Dr. Sadler Thurs. 2-5, Fri. 8-5 & Sat. 8-12. Boys and girls clothes and shoes, women’s clothing, men’s clothing, toys, home items. Multi-family Sale!

1308 South St. HUGE multi-family sale Fri. 8-6, Sat. 8-12. Maternity clothes, children’s clothing infant to size 10/12 for boys and girls, kids’ shoes, women’s clothing, baby gear, toys, books, furniture, home décor and more!

1311 South St. Sadler Thu. 11-?, Fri. 7:30-? & Sat. 7-11. Lots of household items: wall decor, dishes, wall hangings and much more. Baby to adult clothing, ladies’ purses, refrigerator, Delta router shaper, lots of “man stuff.” Also Big B’s BBQ sauce.

305 Schull Ave. Fri. Noon-5 & Sat. 8-5. A little bit of everything.

1309 Comstock St. Althof Fri. 1-5 & Sat. 7-1. Ping pong table, twin bed frame with cubby storage, entertainment stand, toys, clothing, Spiderman and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle bedding, queen-size bedding, board games, Ninja Turtle 16” boys bicycle, DVD’s, cube storage unit, side table, lamps, books, home decor, kitchen items, etc.

Zone D

300 Sycamore St. Clapp Sat. 8-? boys 10/12, girls 10/12 to juniors 3/4, shoes, cleats, boots, Wii console and games, Nintendo DS Lite, desk, lots of misc.

304 7th St. Fri. 8-6 Men’s, women’s juniors, boys and girls clothes, purses, shoes, jewelry, jewelry stand, jackets, kitchen items, bedding, comforters, pillows, quilts, rugs, bird houses, fish poles, light bulbs, flower pots, candles, toys, patio furniture, clocks, books, DVD’s, John Deere & Coke collectibles, coolers, scanner, tablet, TV, music stand, scrub tops/bottoms, many kids clothes hangers.

City Park Shelter House Fri. 10-7 & Sat. 8-Noon. Something for everyone! Household items, clothing, furniture, toys, baked goods, perennials, and much, much more. Come check us out. Pop, bars and cookies also available. ALL proceeds to go the Summer Food Program for Kids, sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Hudson Citywide Garage Sales: May 5 and 6. Maps available at Randall’s, Casey’s and Git N Go.