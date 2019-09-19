August 2019
44 Warnings
11 Citations
133 Calls for Service
19 Assist Black Hawk County
2 Assist Benton County
Traffic
9 – No Registration
6 – Speed
1 – Failure to Obey Stop Sign
3 – No Driver’s License
2 – No Insurance
1 – Permitting Unauthorized Person to Drive
August 2019 Arrest Log
Benjamin Sullivan, 42, of La Porte City, Driving While License Suspended on 8/9/19.
Jeffery McCowen, 62, of La Porte City, warrant-2 counts of Harrassment in the 2nd Degree and 2 counts of False Reporting to a Communications Center, on 8/11/19.