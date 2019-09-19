August 2019

44 Warnings

11 Citations

133 Calls for Service

19 Assist Black Hawk County

2 Assist Benton County

Traffic

9 – No Registration

6 – Speed

1 – Failure to Obey Stop Sign

3 – No Driver’s License

2 – No Insurance

1 – Permitting Unauthorized Person to Drive

August 2019 Arrest Log

Benjamin Sullivan, 42, of La Porte City, Driving While License Suspended on 8/9/19.

Jeffery McCowen, 62, of La Porte City, warrant-2 counts of Harrassment in the 2nd Degree and 2 counts of False Reporting to a Communications Center, on 8/11/19.