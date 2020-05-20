April 2020

2 Warnings

0 Citations

68 Calls for Service

6 Assist Black Hawk County

Criminal

1 – Criminal Mischief/5th Degree

1 – Disorderly Conduct

1 – Burglary, 3rd

Traffic

1 – Driving while License Revoked

1 – Driving while License Barred

April 2020 Arrests

Dallas Biemann, 19, of La Porte City was arrested on 4/2/20 for Criminal Mischief, Burglary, and Disorderly Conduct.

Brody Siemens, 28, of La Porte City was arrested on 4/9/20 for driving while license barred.

Benjamin Sullivan, 43, of La Porte City was summons to court on 4/16/20 for driving while license revoked.