April 2020
2 Warnings
0 Citations
68 Calls for Service
6 Assist Black Hawk County
Criminal
1 – Criminal Mischief/5th Degree
1 – Disorderly Conduct
1 – Burglary, 3rd
Traffic
1 – Driving while License Revoked
1 – Driving while License Barred
April 2020 Arrests
Dallas Biemann, 19, of La Porte City was arrested on 4/2/20 for Criminal Mischief, Burglary, and Disorderly Conduct.
Brody Siemens, 28, of La Porte City was arrested on 4/9/20 for driving while license barred.
Benjamin Sullivan, 43, of La Porte City was summons to court on 4/16/20 for driving while license revoked.