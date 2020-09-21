August 2020

27 Warnings

10 Citations

131 Calls for Service

10 Assist Black Hawk County

Traffic

2 – No Insurance

5 – Speed

1 – Operation without registration

1 – Open Container

1 – Violation of Instructional Permit

August 2020 Arrest Log

Kyle Cox, 19, of La Porte City was arrested on 8/17/20 and 8/18/20 for 2 counts of burglary 3rd and theft in the 3rd degree.

Kelen Nosko, 53, of La Porte City was issued a warrant for this arrest on 8/27/20 for violation of a no contact order and harassment.

Dillon Talaska, 25, of La Porte City was arrested on 8/20/20 for domestic assault – displaying or use of weapon 1st, domestic assault – injury or mental illness 1st, domestic assault 1st, and willful injury causing serious injury.