December 2018

46 Warnings

8 Citations

122 Calls for Service

15 Assist Black Hawk County

Traffic

1 – Expired Plates

3 – Speed

1 – No Insurance

Criminal

3 – Minor using Tobacco/Vapor

December 2018 Arrest Log

Juvenile, of La Porte City, Burglary in the 3rd Degree on 12/11/18.

Dallas Biemann, 18, of La Porte City, Driving While License Suspended on 12/23/18.