July 2019

42 Warnings

10 Citations

151 Calls for Service

13 Assist Black Hawk County

Traffic

2- No Registration

4- Speed

1- Defective Horn

1- No Driver’s License

1- Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance

1- Texting or Using Phone While Driving

1- Driving While License Barred

1- Driving While License Suspended

July 2019 Arrest Log

Joseph Neighbors, 72, of La Porte City, Violation of No Contact Order, on 7/3/19.

Pudoli Medoza-Gonzalez, 29, of Marshalltown, Driving while license barred, on 7/6/19.

Rachel Hammer, 30, of Des Moines, Issued a warrant and later arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.

Hasan Dogic, 24, of La Porte City, Issued a warrant for Driving while license suspended, on 7/20/19.