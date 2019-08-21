July 2019
42 Warnings
10 Citations
151 Calls for Service
13 Assist Black Hawk County
Traffic
2- No Registration
4- Speed
1- Defective Horn
1- No Driver’s License
1- Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance
1- Texting or Using Phone While Driving
1- Driving While License Barred
1- Driving While License Suspended
July 2019 Arrest Log
Joseph Neighbors, 72, of La Porte City, Violation of No Contact Order, on 7/3/19.
Pudoli Medoza-Gonzalez, 29, of Marshalltown, Driving while license barred, on 7/6/19.
Rachel Hammer, 30, of Des Moines, Issued a warrant and later arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.
Hasan Dogic, 24, of La Porte City, Issued a warrant for Driving while license suspended, on 7/20/19.