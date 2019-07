June 2019

33 Warnings

11 Citations

133 Calls for Service

19 Assist Black Hawk County

Traffic

1 – No Registration

7 – Speed

1 – Open Container Passenger

1 – No Driver’s License

Traffic

1 – Possession of Alcohol Under Age

June 2019 Arrest Log

Timothy Soukup, 30, of Vinton, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on 6/7/19.