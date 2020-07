June 2020

23 Warnings

5 Citations

130 Calls for Service

13 Assist Black Hawk County

2 Assist Waterloo

Traffic

4 – Speed

1 – OWI

1 – Operation without registration

June 2020 Arrest Log

Jacob Kennedy, 28, of Jesup was arrested on 6/3/20 for operating while intoxicated.

Joseph Woodward, 34, of La Porte City was issued 3 warrants on 6/24/20 for domestic assault, obstruction of 911 communications, and false imprisonment.