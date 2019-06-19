27 Warnings

9 Citations

128 Calls for Service

10 Assist Black Hawk County

Traffic

2 – No Registration

3 – Speed

1 – Open Container, Passenger

1 – School Bus Passing Violation

1 – Driving w/License Suspended

Criminal

1 – Possession of Tobacco Under Age

1 – Possession of Alcohol Under Age

May 2019 Arrest Log

One juvenile, Theft in the 5th Degree, on 5/22/19.

Nyleeta Huffaker, 58, of Waterloo, Possession of Marijuana, Theft in the 5th Degree, Driving while license suspended and OWI 2nd Offense, on 5/23/19.