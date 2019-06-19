27 Warnings
9 Citations
128 Calls for Service
10 Assist Black Hawk County
Traffic
2 – No Registration
3 – Speed
1 – Open Container, Passenger
1 – School Bus Passing Violation
1 – Driving w/License Suspended
Criminal
1 – Possession of Tobacco Under Age
1 – Possession of Alcohol Under Age
May 2019 Arrest Log
One juvenile, Theft in the 5th Degree, on 5/22/19.
Nyleeta Huffaker, 58, of Waterloo, Possession of Marijuana, Theft in the 5th Degree, Driving while license suspended and OWI 2nd Offense, on 5/23/19.