May 2020

14 Warnings

6 Citations

97 Calls for Service

14 Assist Black Hawk County

1 Assist Gilbertville

Criminal

1 – Dumping Dirt

Traffic

2 – Speed

1 – Failure to Maintain Control

1 – Operation Without Registration

May 2020 Arrest Log

Emily Millard, 36, of La Porte City, disorderly conduct and harassment on 5/2/20.

Thomas William Beimann Jr., 19, of La Porte City, summons on 5/4/20 for false reporting to law enforcement.

Marty Timson-Kramer, 45, summons on 5/27/20 for criminal mischief and trespassing.

Christopher Kramer, 48, of La Porte City, Operating while under the influence, 1st offense on 5/31/20.