May 2020
14 Warnings
6 Citations
97 Calls for Service
14 Assist Black Hawk County
1 Assist Gilbertville
Criminal
1 – Dumping Dirt
Traffic
2 – Speed
1 – Failure to Maintain Control
1 – Operation Without Registration
May 2020 Arrest Log
Emily Millard, 36, of La Porte City, disorderly conduct and harassment on 5/2/20.
Thomas William Beimann Jr., 19, of La Porte City, summons on 5/4/20 for false reporting to law enforcement.
Marty Timson-Kramer, 45, summons on 5/27/20 for criminal mischief and trespassing.
Christopher Kramer, 48, of La Porte City, Operating while under the influence, 1st offense on 5/31/20.