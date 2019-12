November 2019

29 Warnings

11 Citations

136 Calls for Service

15 Assist Black Hawk County

Traffic

4 – Speed

1 – No Insurance

2- Expired Driver’s License

2- Failure to Obey Stop Sign/Light

1 – Unlawful Possession of Drivers License

Criminal

1 – Minor Using Tobacco/Vapor 2nd

No Arrests were made in November