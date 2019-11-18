October 2019
32 Warnings
14 Citations
127 Calls for Service
12 Assist Black Hawk County
Traffic
1- Failure to Obey Stop Sign/Light
2 – Expired Driver’s License
1 – No Registration
6 – Speed
1 – Test Messaging While Driving
1 – No Insurance
Criminal
2 – Minor Using Tobacco/Vapor 2nd
October 2019 Arrest Log
Benjamin Sullivan, 42, of La Porte City, Driving While License Suspended, summons issued on 10/20/19.
Tami Ulrich, 48, of Cedar Falls, 3 Counts of 5th Degree Theft and 3 Counts of Trespassing, on 10/24/19.
Michelle Hagen, 50, of Cedar Falls, 3 Counts of 5th Degree Theft and 3 Counts of Trespassing, on 10/24/19.