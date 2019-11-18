October 2019

32 Warnings

14 Citations

127 Calls for Service

12 Assist Black Hawk County

Traffic

1- Failure to Obey Stop Sign/Light

2 – Expired Driver’s License

1 – No Registration

6 – Speed

1 – Test Messaging While Driving

1 – No Insurance

Criminal

2 – Minor Using Tobacco/Vapor 2nd

October 2019 Arrest Log

Benjamin Sullivan, 42, of La Porte City, Driving While License Suspended, summons issued on 10/20/19.

Tami Ulrich, 48, of Cedar Falls, 3 Counts of 5th Degree Theft and 3 Counts of Trespassing, on 10/24/19.

Michelle Hagen, 50, of Cedar Falls, 3 Counts of 5th Degree Theft and 3 Counts of Trespassing, on 10/24/19.