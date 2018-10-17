September 2018

7 Warnings

3 Citations

92 Calls for Service

4 Assist Black Hawk County

Traffic

3 – Careless Driving

September 2018 Arrest Log

John Millard, 40, of La Porte City, Interference with Official Acts, Causing Bodily Harm, Trespassing, Simple Assault and Indecent Exposure on 9/8/18.

Stuart Grote, 39, of La Porte City, was arrested and released on his own recognizance for 2 counts of Harrassment, 3rd Degree on 9/20/18.

Eight juveniles of La Porte City and Dysart were arrested during the month for Burglary, 3rd Degree.